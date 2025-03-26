Industry
Diaspora disconnect: Bollywood’s patriotic films fail to strike a chord overseas
Summary
- Recent films like Chhaava and Sky Force resonate with Indian audiences due to nationalism, but struggle overseas.
- NRI viewers prefer entertainment without controversial themes, leading to lower box office returns for nationalist films abroad compared to domestic success.
Despite the growing wave of nationalistic cinema in India, overseas audiences remain largely unmoved by its fervour. While films like Chhaava, Sky Force, and The Kashmir Files have struck a chord domestically, their overseas performance tells a different story.
