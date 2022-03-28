NEW DELHI: Digital entertainment company and Pocket Aces’ long-form studio, Dice Media, has bought the rights to author Meghna Pant’s recent book Boys Don’t Cry , marking their entry into feature films. The novel is based on a true story, about physical, mental, and emotional abuse in a marriage of an urban couple.

“This (true) story is unique compared to the other movies made on domestic abuse because here, abuse is not black and white - there are several emotional and mental nuances that are screaming to be explored. We have an A-class creative team working on creating a fast-paced engaging film, and we can’t wait to get it to screens soon," Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder, CEO and producer at Pocket Aces said in a statement.

Earlier, film production house Abundantia Entertainment had bought the rights of author Ashwin Sanghi’s historical science-fiction thriller Keepers of the Kalachakra to adapt into a multi-season web series, in keeping with the trend of streaming services turning to books for inspiration. Producer Sheetal Talwar had also announced that he had bought the rights to Shashi Tharoor’s book Why I Am a Hindu. American streaming site Netflix has already adapted sports drama Selection Day, spy thriller The Bard of Blood, dystopian novel Leila and Salman Rushdie’s classic Midnight’s Children, after its success with Vikram Chandra’s crime thriller Sacred Games. SonyLIV has also seen much traction for its crime drama Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story that was based on The Scam.

Earlier, a producer could easily plagiarize a Western film and adapt it for the local audience. But with the world having shrunk thanks to digital media, the next best option is to buy books and adapt them, media experts point out. For long, feature films have been churned out from popular books.

