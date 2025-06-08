From influencers to moguls: Why digital creators are launching production houses

Digital creators, who had long limited themselves to creating non-fiction content for social media or taking off on multi-city sponsored tours, are now engaging with fiction and looking to launch their own production houses.

Zakir Khan and Bhuvan Bam, for instance, have both starred in shows they produced under their own banners, while YouTuber and influencer Ashish Chanchlani has launched his own production firm to create stories originating from India's heartland.

Entertainment industry experts said such creators have built loyal fan bases as they understand what works for audiences, and now realise they can do much more as entrepreneurs. They’re now in a position to manage their own finances, create interesting intellectual properties, and explore new formats with real monetisation potential. Setting up and harnessing their own production houses gives creators greater control over budgets, timelines, marketing, and most importantly, the actual content.

'Changing the game'

Preranaa Khatri, chief business officer at Only Much Louder (OML), which manages creators such as Zakir Khan, said, “The decision to launch their production houses is a means to deliver good stories that they like and want their fans to watch. The rise of creator-owned production houses is changing the game, giving creators more control and ownership, and a chance to build something long-term."

These creators are more than influencers—they’re storytellers who understand trends, audience moods, and what keeps people coming back, Khatri said. As they grow in confidence and build financial muscle, launching films and other large-scale entertainment projects is a logical move, she added. “What really sets them apart is their knack for telling stories that speak directly to younger audiences—the very crowd theatre owners are trying to bring back to cinemas. With creators stepping in, we’re looking at fresh, relatable storytelling that could help revive theatre-going culture," Khatri said.

Financial benefits

Vidushi Gupta, senior graphic designer at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, said this trend also makes financial sense. Creators retain full ownership of the intellectual property, meaning they have a long-term stake in the success of the content. They can secure a greater share of the revenue and, if needed, exercise cost efficiencies by leveraging their existing networks and teams. This direct involvement in production ultimately positions them as full-fledged media entrepreneurs, not just on-screen talent.

Industry experts said in many cases, creators seed their production houses with personal capital—both to retain control and demonstrate skin in the game. However, co-productions with over-the-top (OTT) platforms or private investors are becoming increasingly common as they look to achieve scale.

Revenue-sharing typically depends on the model—whether it's a commissioned original (in which the platform owns the IP), a licensing deal, or a profit-sharing arrangement. Day-to-day operations such as budgeting, line production, marketing, and platform negotiations are often run by a professional team. Many creators rope in former agency or broadcast executives who understand the business side, allowing them to focus on storytelling and performances.

“It’s not just a business move; it’s a way to own the narrative. In mainstream projects, they may not always land the roles they envision for themselves—especially when bigger stars dominate the spotlight. But in the eyes of their fans, they are the heroes," said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency.

Creative control

Launching a production house gives creators more than just a seat at the table—it gives them ownership. As digital creators mature into full-fledged brands with loyal audiences, they are realising that IP is the new currency. By producing their own content, they retain creative control, back-end revenues, and licensing rights.

Sharat Kumar, director at Crazy Few Films, a commercial and film production company, said holding the reins of production gives creators the independence to make decisions that are best suited to their projects without a constant back-and-forth with an external entity. It also allows them to hold on to their production margins and, above all, creative ownership in an extremely competitive market “That isn’t something to compromise on," he added.

“This move de-risks their dependence on platforms. Instead of being talent for hire, they become creators and commissioners. With a growing appetite among OTTs for proven fan bases, creators can now pitch fully baked ideas with an execution plan, making them far more attractive as partners than just performers," said Ajay Kulkarni, business head at Ykone Barcode, an influencer marketing agency.