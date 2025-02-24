From Likes to Live: Digital influencers take baby steps into the real world
Summary
- To be sure, it is but a nascent journey that not many have been brave enough to embark on, simply because the costs of physical events often lead to financial losses
Digital content creators such as Viraj Ghelani and Larissa D’sa are among an intrepid bunch of influencers that seeks to venture beyond the comfort zone of mobile screens to take their wares to live audiences. In a way, the pattern is a familiar one, when online-only e-commerce firms had started setting up offline stores to attract more customers and generate greater brand recall a few years ago.