Digital Media Content Regulatory Council issues advisory on obscene content
Recently, the ministry of information and broadcasting has expressed concern that some delinquent platforms have been resorting to projection of excessive vulgarity, obscenity and profanity in their content.
New Delhi: The Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), the second-level self-regulatory mechanism set up by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), has reiterated the need for OTT platforms to avoid obscene and vulgar content.
