Digital Media Content Regulatory Council issues advisory on obscene content

New Delhi: The Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), the second-level self-regulatory mechanism set up by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), has reiterated the need for OTT platforms to avoid obscene and vulgar content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since its formation more than two years ago, the body has asserted that OTT services in India follow the self-regulatory framework. Recently, the ministry of information and broadcasting has expressed concern that some delinquent platforms have been resorting to projection of excessive vulgarity, obscenity and profanity in their content.

The Council believes that platforms need to consistently adhere to the self-regulatory framework and continue keeping the sensibilities of India’s diverse society and culture in mind while producing content. Platforms have the freedom to tell stories the way they wish to, but it should be done after due diligence and with responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In light of the recent request by the ministry to reinforce this essence of self-regulation, DMCRC has advised member OCCPs to continue exercising due restraint and responsibility during content creation, self-introspect to strengthen the framework and overall functioning of OTT platforms, avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content without justification and conduct frequent meetings with content creators and production houses to sensitize them. The body has also asked services to ensure that the content is in due compliance with the self-regulation framework including the Code of Ethics, that they have an accessible system to lodge content-related grievances, build access controls to empower the consumer in making content choices with complete awareness and knowledge and increase awareness of available controls.

In 2021, the Indian government tightened its control over digital news media and OTT (over-the-top) video streaming platforms, introducing a three-tier mechanism and terming it as a “soft-touch regulatory architecture." While the first two tiers bring in place a system of self-regulation by the platform itself and by the self-regulatory bodies of content publishers, the third calls for an oversight mechanism by the Centre.

These guidelines are called the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past, the government has cracked down on web originals like Mirzapur and Tandav, both on Amazon Prime Video for offensive content. Shows on local platforms such as ALTBalaji and Ullu too have come under fire for obscenity.

