Digital news outlets to get traditional media benefits

The ministry of information and broadcasting said digital news outlets would have to adhere to conditions like a majority of directors on the board and its chief executive officer being Indian citizens, and obtaining security clearance for foreigners deployed for more than 60 days by way of appointment, consultancy or contract.

In a clarification to its earlier press note regarding foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital news sites, the ministry also said that it will consider extending benefits currently available to traditional media such as print and television, to digital media entities.

In case a foreigner is denied clearance or if it is withdrawn, the ministry said the media outlet should make sure they resign or their services are terminated.

The benefits would include Press Information Bureau accreditation for reporters, camerapersons and videographers to help them have better first-hand information and access, including participation in official press conference and other such interactions. It would also include availability of Central Government Health Scheme benefits and concessional rail fare to those with accreditation and make such organisations eligible for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication.

Entities in digital media can also form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government, just like those for print and electronic media, the ministry said on Friday.

Last year, the Union cabinet approved 26% foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media, in what it said may be seen as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign. The Centre had earlier approved 26% FDI in print media and 49% for news channels.

That move to cap FDI in digital news media, however, was seen as restrictive by media industry experts since until then, there had been no clarity on FDI in digital news web sites and there could have been several in India with 100% FDI The decision of permitting 26% FDI would apply to entities registered or located in India, that is streaming or uploading news or current affairs on websites, apps or other platforms, according to a statement by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

