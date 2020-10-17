Digital news outlets to get traditional media benefits

That move to cap FDI in digital news media, however, was seen as restrictive by media industry experts since until then, there had been no clarity on FDI in digital news web sites and there could have been several in India with 100% FDI The decision of permitting 26% FDI would apply to entities registered or located in India, that is streaming or uploading news or current affairs on websites, apps or other platforms, according to a statement by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.