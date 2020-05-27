Digital release of films may not be viable

To be sure, the limited revenue coming in for producers will automatically reduce the share that top stars command in profits. While movies of A-listers are still some time away from being taken directly to digital platforms in India, the US has already seen some controversy. Voice stars of Universal’s Trolls World Tour, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, were reportedly unaware of the film going to a premium video-on-demand service and not releasing in theatres, after which there were new negotiations for compensation because their remuneration was initially tied to box office bonuses.