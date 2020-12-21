Digital stars, influencers come of age with movies, brand deals in 2020

“There were so many content creators that nobody knew about earlier. But this year, people just had so much time on hand (during the lockdown) that the only thing they could really do was watch all this stuff. So, in that sense, the trend may have started earlier but it just got bigger than ever before in 2020," said Saloni Gaur currently helming a variety show called Uncommon Sense for SonyLIV. The definition of a star in India extended beyond Bollywood a few years ago when YouTubers like Bhuvam Bam came to the fore, she said.