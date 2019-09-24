Digital streaming becomes preferred mode of in-flight entertainment

New Delhi: The advent of no-frill carriers has deeply impacted the consumption of in-built In-flight entertainment (IFE), with most passengers increasingly turning to personalized content on their individual devices, especially on long flights. The unavailability of such services on most flights operated on domestic routes have aggravated matters.

Digital entertainment, however, seems to have revived opportunities for these airlines that are either partnering with video streaming platforms or launching their own complimentary wireless entertainment offerings.

Like many others, Shivani Sood, a Bangalore-based marketing professional, loves to binge watch Bollywood films during flights. During a recent trip to Los Angeles, Sood, who had a layover at Hong Kong didn’t use her IFE system. “There were barely any Hindi movies available on the airline’s catalogue and after a point I just wanted to watch them," she said.

The 33-year old binge watched Bollywood titles like Gully Boy, Kalank and historical drama series Chernobyl on her portable device during her 22-hour long flight.

“It is definitely a good idea to download and keep content ready to watch during long duration flights," Sood said, adding that long flights can be utilised well by watching films, web series, and videos that one has been hoping to watch but couldn’t due to time constraints.

The single biggest reason for resorting to personalized content on flights remains the lack of options. Sometimes flights, including ones on international routes, have a limited choice of movies and music that may not suite individual tastes often leading passengers to fall back to content on their devices. Moreover, passengers on long-haul flights often face issues like poor quality headphones, messy subtitles, and unresponsive touch-screens, which makes them opt for their own portable devices for entertainment.

“There is no option most of the times," says 26-year-old Shreya Rajlakshmi, a lawyer with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., who shuttles frequently between Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for work.

Budget airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia India, don’t offer any exclusive entertainment systems on their flights, said Rajlakshmi, who’s based in Chennai, adding that she prefers to watch web series during flights.

“Personally, I am always watching some series (or the other) and it is preferable to watch the next episode rather than something new," she said."So I am sure even if I have a choice, I will still download something of my own. So if I do not like the list given, I can choose one from my own," Rajlakshmi added.

However, no-frill airlines see this trend as an opportunity to increase their ancillary revenue. Earlier this month, the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. operated-IndiGo, entered into a partnership with video-on-demand platform SonyLIV, operated by an Indian-subsidiary of Sony Corporation, to provide mobile entertainment services on its domestic flights.

To avail the same, passengers will be provided with a link, which upon payment, can be utilized to get a short duration subscription to the video streaming platform. Once on board, the passenger can watch this content on their devices.

Last August, Ajay Singh-led SpiceJet launched a complimentary in-flight entertainment system -- SpicEngage -- which passengers can avail by connecting their devices Wi-Fi network with the airline’s network. Once connected, passengers can browse through select web series, music, airline deals, and access to the carrier’s e-commerce platform.

Similarly, full service carrier Vistara -- a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- soon launched its complementary Vistara World, a wireless inflight entertainment system across its entire network that gave passengers access to over 300 hours of Bollywood and Hollywood content, music, a map to track the location of the plane and reading material including the in-flight magazine.

Vistarara will also be the launch customer of Panasonic Avionics Corp’s new Arc Inflight map platform, which will provide inflight IFE and map services. This IFE system will be installed on Vistara’s Boeing 787 and Airbus A321 Neo fleet in the coming months.

“There is definitely a trend or a segment of customers who carry their own content. However there is still a large segment that enjoys browsing the IFE content and consumes new content from various genres there," said a Vistara spokesperson in an email.

At present, Air India is one of the few domestic airlines which provide passengers of its certain domestic leg of international flights with IFE systems.

Getting one’s own devices packed with content while on-board is a trend that’s catching up with domestic passengers, said Ajay Awtaney, founder and Editor of LiveFromALounge.com, an Indian aviation website, adding that seat back entertainment inside the flight continues to be a popular option on international flights.

“Domestic flights moved to bring your own device because that meant cost savings for the airlines in more than one way. For example, the weight on the plane goes down so lesser fuel needed," Awtaney said.

“It also helps as maintenance requirements go down due to this," he said adding that with most passengers traveling with their devices, they often don’t bother with getting another screen on board.

Meanwhile, movie producers and distributors have begun to pay heed to the trend of passengers carrying their own content on their portable devices. However, in-flight video and audio libraries continue to be a reliable source of revenue.

“The number of airlines is constantly going up and many carriers like Emirates have even started targeting specific language groups with content in Gujarati, Assamese or the south Indian languages," said Prashant Gaonkar, vice-president-In Flight Entertainment, Eros International Media Ltd adding that the company sells anything between 24-50 movies a year.

Gaonkar added that flights offering on-board connectivity through satellites and availability of better Wi-Fi in the coming years will allow producers to capitalize on their OTT (over-the-top) streaming offerings, albeit on consumers’ mobiles.