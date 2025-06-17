Digital-only users surge as connected TVs add 35 million viewers in India

While linear television continues to command strong reach across India, the rise of digital-only users and connected TVs (CTV), which added 35 million new viewers in the first quarter of 2025, signals a shift, especially among younger, male and rural audiences, according to the Media Compass report by market research company Kantar.

Further, a significant 23% of Indians are digital-only users. They access the internet but do not watch linear TV, the report added. That said, 58% of Indians still watch linear TV every month.

According to the Ficci EY media and entertainment report 2025, connected TV sets in India grew to around 30 million in 2024, up from 23 million in December 2023. India witnessed a 27% increase in active smart TVs in 2024, with an average of over 40 hours per month of content consumption.

Linear TV continues to have a balanced gender viewership. However, 57% of both digital-only users and CTV viewers are male, underlining the importance of inclusive content strategies in these domains.

The generational divide in media preferences is clear: 15-34-year-olds prefer digital (55%), OTT (55%), and social media (57%). Audiences in the 45-plus category remain over-indexed on linear TV (44%) compared to internet usage, highlighting the need for age-responsive media planning, the report said.

To be sure, the rise of connected TV sets, especially in urban areas, is reshaping the content and marketing strategies of video streaming players that are targeting wholesome shows that could be watched by the entire family, instead of the more personalized programming tailored for mobile screens.

Entertainment industry experts say CTV offers a unique opportunity to reach a diverse audience with targeted messaging, as far as advertising goes. Family co-viewing has also surged, making CTV the centre of home entertainment, particularly during festival and holiday seasons, when demand peaks.

However, rural India is a media powerhouse, according to the report—digital-only (74%) and linear TV viewers (75%) are widely present in rural areas, breaking old assumptions. Even CTV now reaches both urban and rural audiences equally, showing it’s not just a metro trend anymore.

“In today’s fragmented and fast-evolving media landscape, brands are under pressure to make every media rupee count. Yet, most decisions are still being made using outdated or incomplete data, leading to suboptimal media planning and missed connections with consumers,” Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, insights division - South Asia, Kantar, said in a statement.