Dilemma for film producers as A-list stars hoard digital rights

Some top male stars, in a bid to compensate for reducing their upfront fees for film projects, are demanding a share of the revenue generated from digital sales to OTT platforms as back-end remuneration. On the flip side, several streaming platforms are willing to comply with these agreements, enticed by the audience pull of big stars that enhances the perceived viability of projects. In this scenario, producers, who bear the entire financial burden of funding the film, find themselves left with meagre compensation, while remaining heavily reliant on profits derived from theatrical releases, if any at all. This trend of diverting digital revenue to the stars as backend remuneration places producers in a vulnerable position, with their potential earnings significantly diminished.

“Nowhere in the world does this happen. All actors want to secure their revenue in some way while producers who make, market and promote films are left with crumbs. That is why the producer ecosystem is collapsing; everything is dictated by talent," said a senior film producer, requesting anonymity. The person said this was similar to the deals lead actors would strike with broadcast networks eight to 10 years ago. Stars such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan had signed multi-film contracts with the Disney Star network for prices ranging between ₹300 crore to ₹1,000 crore. It meant that the channel signed a contract with the star for the satellite rights of a specific number of his forthcoming movies for a certain period. The reason the deal could be struck with the actor instead of his producers, who would be assumed to hold the copyright to the film, was that the actor agreed to coordinate the supply of movies to the channel by reducing his remuneration for the film.

However, as costs of film production and marketing rise, producers feel it’s only fair that an adequate share of ancillary rights comes to them. This is especially crucial at a time box office returns have turned unpredictable and few films are finding takers in cinemas. In fact, most stars are unable to draw people to theatres based on their name alone. According to a recent Ficci-EY report, domestic theatricals in India are only valued at ₹10,500 crore. Further, while the revenue share between the producer or distributor, and exhibitor keeps changing depending on the individual film, in the first week of a movie’s run, which is when most earnings come in, the exhibitor takes a 52.5% share. For any film, the producer’s final share cannot be more than 45-50% of the film’s box office earnings. In fact, according to a report by Care Ratings, profit margins of 51 film companies studied, hovered between 3-5% in FY17 and FY18.

“The role of the producer has become significant; it is important to note what expertise he or she can bring to the table. Companies like YRF will never agree to such deals (where the star takes a share of OTT rights) because they have entire creative control over projects and pay people that they hire. However, many others who are simply signing names and funding films without an understanding of the business, are playing blind," said a second film producer.