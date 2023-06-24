Diljit Dosanjh reacts as he gets shoutout from Anthony Blinken at luncheon hosted for PM Modi | Watch video here2 min read 24 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM IST
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in his address during a luncheon with Prime Minister Modi, highlighting how India is part of the US daily life. Diljit was touched by the shoutout and shared the clip with Indian and American flags.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh found a fan in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Recently, US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives.
