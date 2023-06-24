Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh found a fan in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Recently, US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives.

Blinken during his address mentioned about the love that America has for Diljit. Apart from him, Blinken also mentioned about Jhumpa Lahiri' novels, samosas, and Mindy Kaling's comedy.

"India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you," Blinken said.

Diljit was touched by Blinken's shoutout. Sharing the clip of Blinken's address, Diljit captioned his post with the Indian and American Flag.

Earlier, in April 2023, Diljit made every India proud as he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. He performed twice there. However, his second gig made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A section of social media users misunderstood Diljit's statement that he made during his performance. A few portals on Twitter tweaked his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag, however, the singer was quick to hit back at the trolls.

The first ever Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella is known for his songs like 'Do You Know' 'G.O.AT' and 'Patiala Peg'.

Meanwhile, speaking of his upcoming movies, Diljit is all set to come up with Netflix's film 'Chamkila', which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. It will stream on Netflix in 2024. When the teaser was released, Diljit Dosanjh also received backlash from social media users for his no-turban look in the film.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. Chamkila and Amarjot were killed along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

