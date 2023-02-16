Diljit Dosanjh to be seen in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer
Titled The Crew, the film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan
Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×