Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Dosanjh has worked primarily in Punjabi music and subsequently in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He gained recognition in Punjabi music with his album Smile (2005) and Chocolate (2008) followed by The Next Level (2009) with Yo Yo Honey Singh. His movies, including Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Honsla Rakh are among the highest grossing Punjabi films in history. He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with crime thriller Udta Punjab.

Tabu’s first credited role came as a teenager in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first role as a lead was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Pehla Pehla Pyar (1994), which went unnoticed but she rose to prominence with her role in Vijaypath (1994) opposite Ajay Devgn. Over the years, she is remembered for her performances in Maachis, Malayalam period epic film Kalapani directed by Priyadarshan, Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, Astitva, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, Hollywood films The Namesake and Life of Pi, Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and black comedy thriller Andhadhun.

After making her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee, Kareena Kapoor Khan established herself with roles in the dramas Aśoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (both 2001). She gained acclaim for her roles in films like Omkara (2006), Jab We Met (2007) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), thrillers Kurbaan (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), and dramas We Are Family (2010), Heroine (2012) and Udta Punjab (2016). Her highest-grossing releases include action film Singham Returns (2014), comedy Good Newwz (2019), and dramas 3 Idiots (2009), Bodyguard (2011) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).