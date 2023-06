The Directors Guild of America approved a new three-year labor agreement with Hollywood’s major television and movie producers, a deal that comes as the writers’ strike is showing no signs of abating.

The DGA on Friday said the contract was approved by a vote of 87%. Under the terms of the deal, directors will receive an increase of 21% in royalties from streaming services such as Netflix. Much of that 21% will come from a significant jump in royalties from the international operations of streaming services.

The agreement also includes language to protect against the use of generative artificial intelligence, which has become a lightning rod in talks between directors, writers and performers and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of studios, networks and streaming services.

The pact “ensures that DGA member’s job duties will not be replaced by, or assigned to, GAI," the DGA said.

The deal that directors approved Friday comes as the strike by television and movie writers against the major studios, streamers and networks heads toward its third month. Talks between the writers and the AMPTP broke down in early May.

The Writers Guild of America may soon be joined on the picket line by the Screen Actors Guild, whose own deal with the AMPTP expires on June 30. Negotiations between SAG and the AMPTP have been going on for two weeks.

The AMPTP didn’t issue a statement on the DGA accord. A representative for the Writers Guild didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between some writers and directors flared up on social media over the past few weeks after the DGA board said it had tentatively approved a new contract.

Renowned television director Paris Barclay, who is also a member of the WGA, took heat for praising the proposed deal. Earlier this month, he tweeted in response to writers criticizing directors, “create as much division as possible, because that is certainly a winning strategy. If there’s one thing you’ve taught me, it’s solidarity can be a one-way street."

Larry Charles, also a member of both the DGA and WGA, said on Twitter in early June that the director’s deal was “quite a good deal" that “improves everything for everybody" but nonetheless he was voting no because “you can’t leave everyone else behind."

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement: “We stand united with writers, actors and all crew members in our shared fight to move our industry forward. We support the actors who are in negotiations and the writers who remain on strike."

The writers’ strike has ground late-night television shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to a halt. Strikers have also shut down productions on many shows and movies.

The WGA demands are similar to some of those of the DGA, including higher wages and better streaming residuals. Writers also are seeking greater job security by requiring shows to hire a minimum number of writers.

There is no date set as yet between the WGA and AMPTP to resume negotiations on a contract.