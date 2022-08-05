Discovery announces content line-up for OTT service1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Last June, the factual entertainment broadcaster had said it was expanding its play beyond infotainment.
Discovery Inc-owned video streaming service, discovery+, has announced a new slate of originals for August, including docuseries Secrets of the Kohinoor featuring Manoj Bajpayee, mythology series Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik, The Diana Investigations, Desh Ka Sipahi Mission Azadi, among others.