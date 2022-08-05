Discovery announces content line-up for OTT service

International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. in June 2021 announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company. Media experts said the combined entity could be a powerful competitor in the Indian web streaming segment, challenging the might of incumbents like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, if it invests enough in local content. While Warner’s streaming service HBO Max is currently unavailable in India, discovery+ launched only in 2020 here and is yet to fully find its feet.

