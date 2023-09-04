Discovery announces new adventure show

Discovery announces new adventure show1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST
AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. in June 2021 announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company.
New Delhi: Discovery Inc-owned video streaming service, discovery+, will stream a new series called I Should Have Stayed Home that follows the journey of two brothers through the terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, on September 11.
