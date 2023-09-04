Discovery announces new adventure show

AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. in June 2021 announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company.

New Delhi: Discovery Inc-owned video streaming service, discovery+, will stream a new series called I Should Have Stayed Home that follows the journey of two brothers through the terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, on September 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June 2021, the factual entertainment broadcaster had said it was expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres like kids, sports and entertainment programming. Starting June, over 100 new shows including kids and library content from American broadcast network A+E Networks were added to the slate of discovery+. The service now covers genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across seven languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. in June 2021 announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company. Media experts said the combined entity could be a powerful competitor in the Indian web streaming segment, challenging the might of incumbents like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, if it invests enough in local content. While Warner’s streaming service Max is currently unavailable in India, discovery+ launched only in 2020 here and is yet to fully find its feet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}