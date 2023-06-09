Discovery announces June line-up for OTT service1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 12:35 PM IST
In June 2021, the factual entertainment broadcaster had said it was expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres like kids, sports and entertainment programming.
Discovery Inc-owned video streaming service, discovery+, has announced a new slate of originals for June, including docuseries Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar, wildlife show A Year On Planet Earth, and crime show The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.
