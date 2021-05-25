Discovery faces harsh reality with WarnerMedia
- Investors have turned on Discovery’s stock since announcement of deal with AT&T
Even show-business marriages have longer honeymoon periods than this.
Last Monday’s announcement of a mega-media combination of Discovery Inc. with the WarnerMedia business of AT&T initially thrilled the investors of both companies. Discovery’s share price opened the day up 10% on the prospect of the niche cable-content provider suddenly becoming one of the largest Hollywood players. Meanwhile, AT&T’s share price jumped nearly 4% on the notion that the telecommunications giant could focus better on its core business without having to also pour capital into a media venture that was never popular with its own investors anyway.
