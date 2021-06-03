Discovery Network expands streaming play beyond infotainment

NEW DELHI: Discovery Network , which operates discovery+, the video streaming service owned by factual entertainment broadcaster, has said it is expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres such as kids, sports, and entertainment programming.

Starting June, over 100 new shows including kids and library content from American broadcast network A+E Networks will be added to the discovery+ slate. The service will now cover genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across seven languages--English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Key acquisitions by the platform include reality series Hell's Kitchen featuring Gordon Ramsay, live races from the 2021 FIM MotoGP World and motoring show Top Gear America hosted by Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon. Upcoming global and local titles include reality TV series Pawn Stars and Storage Wars and History TV 18’s non-fiction show OMG! Yeh Mera India. Kids titles like Mr Bean, Little Singham, Kids Baking Championship, My Little Pony, Hanuman, and Mister Maker will also be part of the service’s offerings.

“We’re still looking at factual programming but for the entire family, and trying to make things more interactive and entertaining," Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said. When launched last year, discovery+ proved to be a differentiated offering in the otherwise cluttered scripted OTT space, Tata said and while the strategy continues, kids and family programming will be an added bonus.

While local discovery+ originals in 2021 will include titles like Star vs Food, Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, Mission Frontline, Ladakh Warriors and Vande Bharat Flight IX 1344: Hope To Survival, Tata said the company is looking at doubling down on original content.

“Of course, there are challenges on that front since all of us have faced shoot disruptions," she added, declining to share investment figures for the country.

