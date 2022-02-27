Discovery to name Chris Licht to run CNN

Mr. Licht will have a smaller role than Mr. Zucker, who beyond his role as CNN president also oversaw sports for WarnerMedia, some of the people said. When he starts, Mr. Licht will have latitude to make significant changes at CNN, including its business strategy, programming and digital offerings, one of the people said. One area of focus will likely be sizing up the network’s mix of political coverage, investigative reporting and breaking news and deciding whether it needs to be changed, the person said.