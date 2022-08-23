Disney appoints Sajith Sivanandan as head of Hotstar

Sivanandan comes with experience in strategic business and leadership roles across international markets. He has spent over 14 years at Google, most recently serving as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their APAC region. Prior to that role, he led Google Pay in India, with responsibility for building the business from the ground up, defining and designing the overall strategy and growth for the service in the country. Sivanandan began his professional career with Star TV in India in 1996, where he managed the north India market for Channel V.