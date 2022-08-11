Disney barely hedges its streaming bet

Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek promised a “lower ad load and frequency" for the service during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday. Still, the move has some risks. The Disney+ service banks heavily on the company’s key franchises of Marvel Comics and Star Wars, along with the family animated programming under its own brand. The company might start exhausting those fan bases—at least in the United States. Domestic subscribers to Disney+ rose by only 100,000 during the quarter. Most of the growth came from new international markets where the service was launched and the company’s Hotstar joint venture in India, which now accounts for more than one-third the total Disney+ subscriber base.

