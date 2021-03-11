NEW DELHI: Walt Disney has confirmed the theatre release of its superhero film Black Widow on 7 May as producers around the world lock dates for upcoming movies.

At the company’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the film will hit the big screen, a move that comes in the wake of intense speculation that the Marvel movie could either be pushed back again as overseas markets, which the Scarlett Johansson-starrer needs to cash in on, remain in covid-19 lockdown, or that Disney has some sort of simultaneous theatrical and OTT release planned like the past weekend’s film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

To be sure, Hollywood is getting ready for an eventful summer in 2021 in India, with a slate of big releases such as the new James Bond film No Time to Die and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, besides Black Widow. During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These included Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of Rs12.43 crore and Rs15.54 crore, respectively.

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big spectacles such as Avengers Endgame, which is the highest-grossing American film in the country at Rs. 373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War (Rs227.43 crore) and The Jungle Book (Rs188 crore).

Meanwhile, Indian producers too have lined up a bunch of films for cinemas, starting with horror comedy Roohi this week. Yash Raj Films will bring its Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on 19 March, followed by the sequel to its popular comedy Bunty Aur Babli, this time featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari on 23 April. Reliance Entertainment has scheduled its sports drama ’83, starring Ranveer Singh, for 4 June while Akshay Kumar’s crime thriller Bellbottom will arrive on 28 May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via