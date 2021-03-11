Disney confirms ‘Black Widow’ theatrical release as films return to cinemas

At the company’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the film will hit the big screen, a move that comes in the wake of intense speculation that the Marvel movie could either be pushed back again as overseas markets, which the Scarlett Johansson-starrer needs to cash in on, remain in covid-19 lockdown, or that Disney has some sort of simultaneous theatrical and OTT release planned like the past weekend’s film Raya and the Last Dragon.

