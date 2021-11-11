New Delhi: The Walt Disney Co has announced new company-wide promotions and additional content premiering ahead of Disney+ Day that falls on 12 November this week.

Along with discounts on merchandise available on the Disney website, customers will be able to access new originals from Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel Studios.

Titles launching on the platform will include a new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ film, Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of the character’s moments from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) ahead of the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original series, animated musical fantasy romantic comedy Enchanted, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, recent Disney Channel original movie Spin and all episodes of the third season of children’s TV series Fancy Nancy which will launch the same day on Disney Junior.

Other Disney+ Day premieres include movies and shows such as Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Entrelazados, and Dopesick.

As part of the celebrations, non-subscribers will get access to 100 hours of content on the platform.

Disney+ said Hotstar made up nearly 40% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the April to June quarter. Given that Disney+ has reported 116 million paid subscribers globally, Hotstar users would hover around the 46 million mark.

