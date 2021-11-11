Disney+ Day to kick off with promotional offers, new shows

Titles launching on the platform will include a new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ film, Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of the character’s moments from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) ahead of the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original series, animated musical fantasy romantic comedy Enchanted, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, recent Disney Channel original movie Spin and all episodes of the third season of children’s TV series Fancy Nancy which will launch the same day on Disney Junior.

