Disney estimates $1.4 billion loss in March quarter

NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment conglomerate, The Walt Disney Company, has estimated an income loss of $1.4 billion for the March quarter due to the covid-19 crisis. However, the over-the-top (OTT) platform reported global subscriber base of 33.5 million for January-March.

Around $1 billion of the loss in revenue will be from operating income of parks, experiences and products segment.

“The impact of covid-19 and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our segments in a number of ways, most significantly at parks, experiences and products where we have closed our theme parks and retail stores, suspended cruise ship sailings and guided tours and experienced supply chain disruptions," Disney said in a release on Wednesday.

The company has delayed, and in some cases, shortened or cancelled theatrical releases and suspended stage play performances. It has also seen advertising sales impact media networks and direct-to-consumer, the release added.

The company has also experienced disruptions in production and availability of content, including the cancellation or deferral of certain sports events. Many of these businesses have been closed due to government mandates or guidelines.

Theatrical distribution in the quarter was affected by covid-19 as theaters closed in the US, beginning mid-March and globally, at different times starting late January, Disney said.

For example, China, a huge market for Hollywood films, shut down all cinema halls by the end of January, reopened in March and closed them again over coronavirus fears. Particularly impacted was Disney’s animated urban fantasy, Onward, which released on 6 March. Other titles in the March quarter included musical fantasy Frozen II and pace opera Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which paled in comparison to hits such as Captain Marvel, Mary Poppins Returns and Dumbo in the same quarter last year.

Stage play results in the said quarter were negatively impacted as live entertainment theaters were also closed.

Sale of content such as The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Frozen II and Aladdin to Disney+, however, drove growth in the television and subscription video-on-demand segment.

“While the covid-19 pandemic has had an appreciable financial impact on a number of our businesses, we are confident in our ability to withstand this disruption and emerge from it in a strong position," Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Co. said in an earnings call.

