Disney+, HBO Max and other streamers get waves of subscribers from must-see content. keeping them is hard

U.S. viewers who signed up for Netflix when “Big Mouth" and “Mank" came out and for Hulu ahead of the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale" have left at a slower pace than the ones who signed up for HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+ right after the releases of “Wonder Woman 1984," “Greyhound" and “Hamilton," respectively, according to Antenna data. Unlike the other titles mentioned, the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale" couldn’t be binged in one sitting: Its 10 episodes were released over the span of months. Apple and HBO Max also have episodic shows that are more likely to retain subscribers for longer, including HBO’s “Succession" and Apple’s “Ted Lasso."

