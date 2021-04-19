NEW DELHI: Video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar is cashing in on the appeal of Hollywood franchises, including popular Marvel movies, in India to spin new web shows around them. Its American television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, created by Malcolm Spellman, is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The events of the series take place after the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), currently the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, having made over Rs370 crore in box office collections.

The show stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in lead roles along with Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

To be sure, Avengers: Endgame was the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs300 crore mark in India, beating the Rs227 crore earnings of previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War by a wide margin. Walt Disney Inc., the distributor of the movie, had also gone all out to localise the Avengers franchise for Indian audiences. Music composer A.R. Rahman had come up with an Endgame anthem in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Popular Tamil writer and director A.R. Murugadoss (known for blockbusters like Ghajini, Thuppakki and Sarkar), was engaged to write the Tamil dialogues while superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah had voiced the characters of Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively. In the Telugu version, actor Rana Daggubati dubbed for Thanos.

Endgame co-director Joe Russo had also visited India in 2019 to launch the Rahman anthem and for a contest celebrating Marvel fan art.

In a live video conference held simultaneously in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, had interacted with his fans in India.

