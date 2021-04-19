Disney+ Hostar cashes in on Marvel’s popularity in India for new show

To be sure, Avengers: Endgame was the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs300 crore mark in India, beating the Rs227 crore earnings of previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War by a wide margin. Walt Disney Inc., the distributor of the movie, had also gone all out to localise the Avengers franchise for Indian audiences. Music composer A.R. Rahman had come up with an Endgame anthem in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Popular Tamil writer and director A.R. Murugadoss (known for blockbusters like Ghajini, Thuppakki and Sarkar), was engaged to write the Tamil dialogues while superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah had voiced the characters of Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively. In the Telugu version, actor Rana Daggubati dubbed for Thanos.