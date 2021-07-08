Disney+ Hotstar acquires horror comedy movie ‘Bhoot Police’

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Netflix also acquired titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, which started streaming last week, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has picked up Farhan Akhtar’s sports drama Toofan and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam language film Malik.

