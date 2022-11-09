Disney+ Hotstar adds 3 mn users in Jul-Sep; loss of IPL rights may hit company

In a recent interview with Mint, Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations at Walt Disney Co. had said the company’s strategy is to look at every sports right that’s coming up. “We decide how much we’re willing to pay for them, and we’re disciplined about that in our approach. It’s public that we decided to look for linear and digital IPL rights, and we received the linear rights. Then we got Cricket Australia rights, and a couple of weeks ago, we had ICC in Dubai, where we ended up getting both and had a partnership with Zee, where they take the linear rights, and we have digital. So when I look back over the summer, we have a great portfolio," Campbell had said.