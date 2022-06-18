Disney+ Hotstar adopts episodic model for its new show ‘Aashiqana’1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
The advantage of releasing episodes weekly is that it allows chatter around the series to be sustained for a longer duration of time
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar has taken to the episodic model for its new original Aashiqana, dropping new episodes everyday instead of in one go. The romantic thriller stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey.
In the past, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have periodically dropped episodes for shows like Snowdrop and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel respectively, looking away from the binge-watch strategy. Last year, while Disney+ Hotstar and Hoichoi went slow in releasing episodes for local shows like Out of Love (season two) and Hello 2, TVF (The Viral Fever) also adopted the model for its YouTube original Aspirants.
Media and marketing experts said it is one way to sustain interest and curiosity around a property. OTT platform executives believe the periodic release works for shows that are thrillers or have a mystery element around them. “We’ve realized from customer feedback that audiences don’t want long-form content to be dumped on them all at once and want to remain engaged longer, especially if it’s a (popular) franchise,“ Soumya Mukherjee, vice-president, revenue and strategy at Bengali platform Hoichoi had said in an earlier interview.
Further, the strategy gives audiences a chance to formulate theories around the show and generate interest. Dropping all episodes together causes a sudden spike in conversations and mentions on social media. But spacing these out is likely to gain ground in India as it drives brand love, generates more conversation points and spikes at regular intervals especially at a time when it is a struggle to come up with new content every week.
“The advantage of releasing episodes weekly is that it allows chatter around the series to be sustained for a longer duration of time,“ a Disney+Hotstar spokesperson had said in an earlier interview.