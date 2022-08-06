Disney+ Hotstar announces new season of ‘Criminal Justice’

Disney+Hotstar’s Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (35.2 million views) is ranked number one show across platforms, followed by the third season of Aashram at 34.3 million views on MX Player and the second season of Panchayat with 29.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video. A Thursday (25.5 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million), both on Hotstar, are the most watched original film and international series in the six-month period.

