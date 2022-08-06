Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Disney+ Hotstar announces new season of ‘Criminal Justice’

Disney+ Hotstar announces new season of ‘Criminal Justice’

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors features Pankaj Saraswat, Raaj Gopal Iyer, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht (Twitter)
1 min read . 11:13 AM ISTLata Jha

Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in the first half of 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the new season of Criminal Justice, its legal thriller. The first season featured Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff while the second, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, features Pankaj Saraswat, Raaj Gopal Iyer, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht reprising their roles from their first season, whereas Jisshu Sengupta and Kirti Kulhari joined.

Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in the first half of 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax. The platform streamed five out of the top 10 most-watched original shows.

Disney+Hotstar’s Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (35.2 million views) is ranked number one show across platforms, followed by the third season of Aashram at 34.3 million views on MX Player and the second season of Panchayat with 29.6 million views on Amazon Prime Video. A Thursday (25.5 million) and Moon Knight (23.4 million), both on Hotstar, are the most watched original film and international series in the six-month period.

However, Amazon’s Panchayat was the most liked show in the time frame considered followed by SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys, said the report. Ormax is a tracking, testing and analytics-led consulting firm for television and streaming services, among others.

Thrillers and human dramas such as The Great Indian Murder (23 million), Human (19.6 million), Masoom (16.4 million) and Escaype Live (16.1 million) are other Hotstar Hindi originals part of the top 10 list.

Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut, that streamed on MX Player and ALTBalaji, also finds a mention, with 21.2 million views.

As far as direct-to-digital films go, Yami Gautam’s A Thursday (25.5 million) on Hotstar tops the list, followed by Karan Johar’s Gehraiyaan (22.3 million) on Amazon Prime Video.

