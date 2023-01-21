Disney+ Hotstar announces new show ‘Dear Ishq’1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new show called Dear Ishq starring Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani that will stream on 26 January.
