Disney+ Hotstar announces new show ‘The Night Manager’

Ormax is a tracking, testing and analytics-led consulting firm for television and streaming services, among others. Viewership is estimated using primary research conducted among audience across India at a weekly level. Viewership estimates represent the number of people who watched the show (at least one full episode) or film (at least 30 minutes). It does not represent the number of accounts used for watching the same, so three members of a family, or two friends, watching on the same account are considered as unique audience -- means they are counted separately. The audience remains unduplicated and if an audience member watches episodes spread over multiple weeks, he or she is still counted only once.