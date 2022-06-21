Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Disney+ Hotstar announces second season of ‘Parampara’

Disney+ Hotstar announces second season of ‘Parampara’

A poster of Telugu crime drama Parampara
1 min read . 10:54 AM ISTLata Jha

  • The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its Telugu original Parampara will return for a second season. The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its Telugu original Parampara will return for a second season. The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.

Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co., said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co., said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Taking a cue, OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four southern languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-two and tier-three towns.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages.