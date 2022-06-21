Disney+ Hotstar announces second season of ‘Parampara’1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its Telugu original Parampara will return for a second season. The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its Telugu original Parampara will return for a second season. The crime drama stars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar and has been backed by Arka Mediaworks, best known for the Baahubali franchise.
Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co., said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.
Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co., said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.
Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.
The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.
Taking a cue, OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four southern languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-two and tier-three towns.
Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages.