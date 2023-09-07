Disney+ Hotstar announces new Tamil original ‘MY3’1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new Tamil original called MY3 directed by M Rajesh starring Hansika Motwani, Shanthnu, Mugen Rao and Ashna Zaveri that will premiere on 15 September.
