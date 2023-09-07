Disney+ Hotstar announces new Tamil original ‘MY3’

Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction, accounting for 30% of OTT viewership, said industry experts.

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new Tamil original called MY3 directed by M Rajesh starring Hansika Motwani, Shanthnu, Mugen Rao and Ashna Zaveri that will premiere on 15 September.

Films like RRR, Beast, and Jana Gana Mana were big hits on Netflix last year, and Amazon Prime Video saw high interest for its Tamil original Suzhal.

Producers and executives also said the other advantage is southern originals are easy to put together as talent costs are not as high as Hindi content. It is estimated that 50% of overall subscription growth in 2022 came from the five markets down south.

RRR (on ZEE5, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar), Karthikeya 2, Valimai and Bimbisara were watched the most and thrillers such as Vilangu and Recce have been well received along with comedies like Aha Naa Pellanta as well as Hello World. RRR, in fact, was the most popular film from India on Netflix globally.