Disney+ Hotstar appoints Google’s Sunil Rayan as president and head

According to a report titled India Intelligence and Insights: Disney+ Hotstar: The Future of India’s Largest Premium Digital Video Platform brought out by independent research and consultancy services firm Media Partners Asia, Disney+ Hotstar is expected to command 18 million subscribers in India. It is also estimated to acquire a potential 25% of the total online video revenue pie by 2025, second only to Google’s YouTube. Further, MPA says Disney+ Hotstar could reach 93 million paying subscribers by 2025 at monthly ARPUs (average revenue per user) under $1. This equates to $587 million in subscription revenue by 2025 while advertising sales could reach $314 million. Sports, local originals, Hollywood entertainment and super aggregator strategy are its strengths, combined with pricing that has been important given that India’s large pay-TV universe only pays $4 per month for a wide range of live TV channels.