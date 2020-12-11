Disney+ Hotstar crosses 26.8 million subscribers in India

Disney+, the video streaming platform owned by American media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney, said it has crossed 86.8 million subscribers across the world as of December. About 30% of this, which translates into 26.8 million comes from Disney+ Hotstar, it said at its annual Investor Day conference on Friday morning. This is a jump from the 15% of the platform’s global subscriber base India made up in August.

“We are uniquely positioned for India because of the rapidly growing middle class and their purchasing power," Rebecca Campbell, chairman, international operations and direct-to-consumer, the Walt Disney Company said also referring to the company’s tie-up with telecom operator Reliance Jio that has helped them penetrate deeper into the heartland. Disney+ Hotstar, Campbell said, currently offers 17,000 hours of local programming in seven local languages, including big-ticket cricket properties like the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Also read: Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured

Hotstar rebranded itself to Disney+ Hotstar with the launch of the latter in the country this April. In India, Disney+ Hotstar has taken advantage of the covid-19 pandemic to acquire seven Bollywood titles including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 earlier this year, in what was estimated to be a Rs. 400-crore deal. Busting the myth that big-ticket films are not going to digital platforms, the move has helped cement Disney’s library as a formidable force among the clutter of foreign and local players, media experts say.

“The India model shall serve as a template for other south Asian markets such as Indonesia," Campbell said.

Strengthening its over two-year old acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney+ is now adding a separate Star tier to its video streaming service. This will be the sixth tier on the service along with content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel and Star Wars. Star will be a general entertainment offering including movies, shows as well as sports content from ESPN.

Walt Disney had acquired 21st Century Fox Inc. in a $71 billion cash and stock deal in June 2018, which made Star India, Fox Star Studios, and Hotstar part of Walt Disney in India.

While reiterating its faith in the theatrical medium going forward, Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution said the company’s focus will be on its direct-to-consumer (or OTT platforms) going forward, as a result of which animation flick Soul is skipping theatrical release while Raya and the Lost Dragon will premiere on the platform the same day as theatres.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via