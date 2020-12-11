Disney+ Hotstar crosses 26.8 million subscribers in India

Hotstar rebranded itself to Disney+ Hotstar with the launch of the latter in the country this April. In India, Disney+ Hotstar has taken advantage of the covid-19 pandemic to acquire seven Bollywood titles including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 earlier this year, in what was estimated to be a Rs. 400-crore deal. Busting the myth that big-ticket films are not going to digital platforms, the move has helped cement Disney’s library as a formidable force among the clutter of foreign and local players, media experts say.