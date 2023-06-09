Disney+ Hotstar goes free for mobile users for upcoming cricket tournaments

Disney+ Hotstar goes free for mobile users for upcoming cricket tournaments1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Disney Star said the move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers for the two tournaments is aimed at democratizing the game of cricket and making it accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible for the duration of the season.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar has decided to offer upcoming cricket tournaments — the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup — free to its mobile users in India, a move followed by rival Viacom18 through its strategy of going free with the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its digital platform JioCinema.
