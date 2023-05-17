Disney+ Hotstar led premium OTT consumption in 2022: Report

Disney+ Hotstar led premium OTT consumption in 2022: Report1 min read 17 May 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar led premium VoD category consumption in India over calendar year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 with 38% viewership share over the measured period, driven by sports as well as the depth of its Hindi and regional entertainment.
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by Walt Disney, led premium VoD (video-on-demand) category consumption in India in calendar year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, with 38% viewership share over the measured period, driven by sports as well as the depth of its Hindi and regional entertainment. The combined Zee-Sony group had 13% premium VoD category share in aggregate with their respective platforms, which are expected to operate separately for another year, benefiting from strong engagement across sports as well as regional, local and international content.
