Disney+ Hotstar led viewership of Hindi web originals in 2022: Report

Disney+ Hotstar led viewership of Hindi web originals in 2022: Report1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was the most watched Hindi web show of the year with 35.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was the most watched Hindi web show of the year with 35.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows.
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows.
Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was the most watched Hindi web show of the year with 35.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by the third season of Aashram (34.3 million views) on MX Player, the second season of Panchayat (29.6 million views) on Amazon Prime Video, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (23 million views) and The Great Indian Murder (23 million views). The last two also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was the most watched Hindi web show of the year with 35.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by the third season of Aashram (34.3 million views) on MX Player, the second season of Panchayat (29.6 million views) on Amazon Prime Video, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (23 million views) and The Great Indian Murder (23 million views). The last two also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was the most watched original Hindi film with 26.9 million views. It was followed by Yami Gautam’s A Thursday (25.5 million views) and comedy Govinda Naam Mera (24.4 million views), both on Hotstar. Karan Johar’s Gehraiyaan (22.3 million views) on Amazon Prime Video and mystery thriller Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan (20.9 million views), on Hotstar, were fourth and fifth in the list.
However, the second season of Panchayat was the most-liked Hindi web show of the year, followed by SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys and the second season of Delhi Crime on Netflix. A Thursday was the most liked Hindi film of the year, followed by Kaun Pravin Tambe, also on Hotstar and Forensic on ZEE5.
Ormax is a tracking, testing and analytics-led consulting firm for television and streaming services, among others. Viewership is estimated using primary research conducted among audience across India at a weekly level. Viewership estimates represent the number of people who watched the show (at least one full episode) or film (at least 30 minutes). It does not represent the number of accounts used for watching the same, so three members of a family, or two friends, watching on the same account are considered as unique audience -- means they are counted separately. The audience remains unduplicated and if an audience member watches episodes spread over multiple weeks, he or she is still counted only once.
The second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe Into The Shadows (22.3 million views) also features in the list of most watched Hindi shows, as does MX Player’s Lock Upp (21.2 million) and Hotstar’s Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya (21.1 million).
As far as the most watched Hindi films go, three titles, all on Disney+ Hotstar, crossed the 24 million Indian viewership mark in 2022. Disney+ Hotstar (seven films), Prime Video and Netflix (4 films each) shared the top 15 spots between them.
Fantasy drama House of the Dragon was the most watched international show with 28.2 million views on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by Moon Knight (23.4 million) also on Hotstar and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (22 million), on Amazon Prime Video. Franchise shows, including those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dominate the International list, taking each of the top eight positions, the report said.
As far as buzz, or the measure of an audience who recalled the show or film unaided, when asked to recall upcoming or recently-launched streaming shows or films, goes, the second season of Panchayat topped the list, followed by Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and the third season of Aashram. In the film category, Gehraiyaan topped the list, followed by Cuttputlli and Netflix’s Darlings. Stranger Things: Season Four on Netflix generated the maximum buzz in the international category.
Panchayat was the most liked Hindi show last year, and ranks number six in Ormax’s all-time list, which is headed by another Prime Video original, The Family Man (season two). Along with Rocket Boys and Delhi Crime (season two), Physics Wallah on Amazon miniTV and the third season of Gullak also feature in the list.
Hotstar’s Freddy and Netflix’s Monica O My Darling and Thar are among the most liked Hindi films while The Gray Man and Glass Onion top the list of most liked international films.