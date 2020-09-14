Disney+ Hotstar onboards 13 sponsors ahead of IPL 2020

New Delhi: Days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from 19 September, Star India owned digital video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar said that it has brought 13 sponsors for the 2020 edition of the tournament being held in UAE.

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is Hotstar's co-presenting sponsor while Boost has come on board as the co-powered by sponsor. The platform has managed to get 11 associate sponsors including Acko General Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, digital ledger app KhataBook, e-commerce firm Flipkart, online food ordering platform Swiggy, online rummy gaming platform Ace23, HDFC Bank, Great Learning, MX Player, Kingfisher Calendar and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Nitin Bawankule, president, ad sales, Star & Disney India said that the tournament coincides with the festive season and hence, has seen significant interest from brands across various categories to leverage the scale, reach and high visibility proposition that IPL will deliver during this time.

"We are close to completely selling out our inventory for this year’s IPL. Considering the rise of digital content consumption in the past few months, IPL on Disney+ Hotstar will enjoy fans' undivided attention. These viewers will form a key segment for brands looking to engage with an urban audience that is affluent and educated," he added.

Key firms which will advertise on the streaming platform include Procter & Gamble, Kelloggs, Himalaya, Apple, Intel, JSW, Ikea, Jeep, Urban Company, Sleepwell, JBL, Visa, Mastercard, and CarDekho among others.

Disney+ Hotstar claimed that it has added new features to the interactive Watch’N Play social feed that allows a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches live on the platform. This year, fans will be able to use an interactive emoji stream. cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using ‘Hotshots’ selfies or a new video feature ‘Duets’ that lets fans create customised videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots and reactions of their favourite cricketers. Brands can partner on various innovations with the social feed like branded emojis, branded cards, scorecard branding etc.

Disney+ Hotstar currently offers various types of ad formats from non-skippable video ads, billboards and various features for moment marketing.

"We have created avenues for interactive advertising innovations which enable brands to engage with their audience more effectively. This has resulted in interest and investment from prestigious brands across categories as varied as auto, e-commerce to banking. All of this, coupled with enormous interest from viewers and fans, makes us confident that this year’s IPL will be a resounding success," said Bawankule.

The platform, which earned ₹300 crore in revenues last year, said that a total of 300 million viewers had logged on to its video-streaming platform to watch the 12th edition of the T20 tournament last year — a 74% jump in watch-time from 2018.

"With partial Unlock and people commuting for work, I expect 15-20% jump in Disney+ Hotstar IPL viewership. Additionally, during the lockdown many non-users have started using online streaming platforms which will further increase IPL viewership online making it a rewarding season for Disney+ Hotstar," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency.

